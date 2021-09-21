iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Boosted by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000.

SCZ stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.86. 24,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,970. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

