iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,848 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.07. 3,071,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,682,994. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

