iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lessened by Wealthgate Family Office LLC

Wealthgate Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,071 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.4% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,682,994. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

