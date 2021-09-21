iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by Sofos Investments Inc.

Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

EMB stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.25. The stock had a trading volume of 137,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,477. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.