iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,239 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.17. 6,639,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

