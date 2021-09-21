iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,999,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 105,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.07. The company had a trading volume of 95,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,996. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $122.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

