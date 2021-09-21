iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. iRobot reported earnings of $2.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

In other news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,334 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,924,000 after buying an additional 46,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in iRobot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in iRobot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 867,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in iRobot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 838,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iRobot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRBT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.55. 5,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average is $98.02. iRobot has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.