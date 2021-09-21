Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $48.31 million and approximately $14,133.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00054317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00129722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011840 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00044297 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.