Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,614 put options on the company. This is an increase of 508% compared to the typical daily volume of 430 put options.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 540,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 185,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1,675.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.31. 148,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,899. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

