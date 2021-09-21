Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 11,955 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,293% compared to the average volume of 187 call options.
Shares of ACIW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 728,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,399. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
