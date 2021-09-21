Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 11,955 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,293% compared to the average volume of 187 call options.

Shares of ACIW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 728,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,399. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 73,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

