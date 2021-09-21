Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Investar reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Investar had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 18.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04. Investar has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $23.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Investar’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,649 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Investar by 576.9% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 619,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after buying an additional 528,393 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Investar by 269.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 182,701 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Investar by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Investar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

