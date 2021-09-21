Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Down 28.6% in August

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PXI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,864. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 53.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 281,097 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 82,275 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,540,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 160.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 30,704 shares during the period.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

