Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 25,586 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,532% compared to the typical volume of 972 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXC. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,354,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 26,786 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 25,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,834,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock remained flat at $$76.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,224. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average is $78.93.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

