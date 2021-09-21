Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Cut by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,447 shares of company stock worth $33,808,533. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $554.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.39. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

