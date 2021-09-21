Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Trading Up 2.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s stock price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $70.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $35.16. Approximately 2,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 533,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,744 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after purchasing an additional 191,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after purchasing an additional 259,565 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.