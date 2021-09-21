Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

