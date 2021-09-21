Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.03 and last traded at $70.03. 78 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average of $76.86.

Intertek Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

