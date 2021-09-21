Insureum Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. Insureum has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $150,369.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insureum has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insureum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00054975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00129397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00045274 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

ISR is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.