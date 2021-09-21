Insider Selling: The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) CFO Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) CFO John C. Tripp sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $179,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:SCX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. 44,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,987. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $85.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.23.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.
The L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the manufacture of industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw and reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.
