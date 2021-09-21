Insider Selling: The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) CFO Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) CFO John C. Tripp sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $179,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SCX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. 44,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,987. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $85.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 2.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 510,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the manufacture of industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw and reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

