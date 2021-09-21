Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Sells 4,001 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $74,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $499,888.13.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $457,075.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $584,640.00.

SUMO stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 279.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 282.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,076 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 900.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,440 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUMO. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

