Insider Selling: Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Sells 358 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08.

On Friday, July 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16.

Splunk stock traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,244. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $222.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Summit Insights increased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

