Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$78,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$946,485.07.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$30,200.00.

On Monday, July 19th, David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total value of C$59,900.00.

Shares of TSE SVM opened at C$5.22 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.96 and a twelve month high of C$11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$920.57 million and a PE ratio of 17.31.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$72.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.60.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

