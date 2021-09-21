Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $971,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,370 shares in the company, valued at $44,897,678.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ LUNG traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 522,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,623. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at about $968,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pulmonx by 26.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth about $2,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

