Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CFO Sells 66,667 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,667 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $2,308,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Certara stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. 1,340,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,725. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CERT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

