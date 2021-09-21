Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00.

CDLX traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.28. 297,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,779. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cardlytics by 53.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 43,950 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at about $18,016,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 71.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 105,737.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.