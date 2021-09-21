Insider Buying: Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,497,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 35,824 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,331,990.24.

On Monday, September 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 24,741 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,232,380.43.

On Thursday, September 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 38,658 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,525,996.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 27,427 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,417,964.32.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.11 per share, with a total value of $5,286,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 22,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.35 per share, with a total value of $1,974,808.80.

SXT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.21. 240,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,352. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $54.47 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

