Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$211,200.

OSK traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,242. Osisko Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$904.82 million and a PE ratio of -50.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

