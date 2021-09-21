Insider Buying: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Gragnolati also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $33,260.00.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $16.29. 1,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after buying an additional 381,741 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after buying an additional 1,252,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,609,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after buying an additional 277,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after buying an additional 78,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.