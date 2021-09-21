Insider Buying: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Insider Purchases 53,038 Shares of Stock

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) insider Lewis Gradon bought 53,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$30.54 ($21.81) per share, with a total value of A$1,619,780.52 ($1,156,986.09).

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

Get Fisher & Paykel Healthcare alerts:

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.