Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XDAP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April in the second quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000.

