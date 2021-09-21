Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFEB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000.

NYSEARCA:UFEB opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28.

