Injective Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $281.50 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $281.50 million and approximately $52.49 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.62 or 0.00020384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00125330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00044199 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

