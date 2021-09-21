ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.35 ($14.52).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

