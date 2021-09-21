Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.70

Shares of Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.70 and traded as low as C$27.15. Information Services shares last traded at C$27.20, with a volume of 2,800 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Information Services from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of C$476 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

