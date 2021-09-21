Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.70

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Shares of Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.70 and traded as low as C$27.15. Information Services shares last traded at C$27.20, with a volume of 2,800 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Information Services from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of C$476 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92.

Information Services Company Profile (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.