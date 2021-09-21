Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.05). Infinera reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.21. 2,258,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. Infinera has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In other news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,447 shares of company stock valued at $258,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 111.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,417 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Infinera during the second quarter worth about $15,460,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 2,056.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,526,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,152 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 419.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Infinera during the second quarter worth about $12,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

