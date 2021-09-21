Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,260 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ INCY opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.