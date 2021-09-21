Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Shares Up 5.9%

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.75. 3,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 167,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

A number of research firms have commented on IMRX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immuneering Corp will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

