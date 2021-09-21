IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.47

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.47 and traded as high as C$47.21. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$46.34, with a volume of 272,987 shares trading hands.

IGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.25.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$45.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.07 billion and a PE ratio of 12.87.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$843.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$843.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.2399997 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.

IGM Financial Company Profile (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.