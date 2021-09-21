Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Trading Down 13.9%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s share price was down 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 104,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 330,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.97.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 28.41% and a negative net margin of 9.54%.
About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
