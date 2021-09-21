Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Trading Down 13.9%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s share price was down 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 104,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 330,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 28.41% and a negative net margin of 9.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 389.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 189,592 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the 1st quarter worth $2,608,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter worth $1,835,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 16,876.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 107,334 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.