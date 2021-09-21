ICON Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, ICON has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00003667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $95.05 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 662,357,562 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling ICON
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.