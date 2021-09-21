iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Price Up 9.4%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) rose 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 17,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 982,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICLK. Citigroup lifted their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $506.85 million, a P/E ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,282 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 533.7% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 253,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 213,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,771,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

