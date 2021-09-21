IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of IAG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.23. 9,886,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,184. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 98,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 343,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

