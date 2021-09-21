IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

IAC stock opened at $127.77 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

