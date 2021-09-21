I/O Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $804.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $804.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.51 or 0.00393768 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002319 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.43 or 0.00983569 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,119,628 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.