i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IAUCF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Shares of IAUCF stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. i-80 Gold has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.