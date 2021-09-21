Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Get Hyliion alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $1,792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,072,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,292,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $92,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,388.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,625. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hyliion during the first quarter worth $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyliion (HYLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.