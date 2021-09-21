Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Hydro One (TSE:H)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CSFB raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.23.

H stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.19. 332,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,186. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.38. Hydro One has a one year low of C$26.38 and a one year high of C$32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.618974 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

