Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Hydro One (TSE:H)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
H has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CSFB raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.23.
H stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.19. 332,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,186. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.38. Hydro One has a one year low of C$26.38 and a one year high of C$32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.