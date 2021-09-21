HYCON (HYC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $480,185.13

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. HYCON has a market cap of $480,185.13 and $64,471.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00057032 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000195 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

