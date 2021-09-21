Huobi Token (HT) Price Hits $12.04 on Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $234.08 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $12.04 or 0.00028283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00054491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00128738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00045069 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,081,489 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

