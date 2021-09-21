Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HBAN has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 84.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,771,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 810,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 30.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.